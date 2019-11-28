Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s a rap! New single goes viral on day one

Rapper Brodha V’s song, Vainko, attracted over 1 lakh views in the first couple of hours of its online release and has been getting rave reviews 

Published: 28th November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Rapper Vignesh Shivanand aka Brodha V’s phone has not stopped buzzing with notifications from texts or social media tags since the time his new single, Vainko, was released on his YouTube channel on Wednesday morning. The song has gone viral on social media with almost 1 lakh views in the first couple of hours. The single was created in collaboration with Bengaluru’s popular YouTubers, Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth Kumar from Jordindian, which is a sketch comedy YouTube channel with more than 1.72 million subscribers.

(From left) Naser Al Azzeh,
Brodha V, Vineeth Kumar 

The catch phase of the song briefly translates to ‘take it’ in Tamil. Brodha V says, “You say ‘Vainko’ to someone when you prove them wrong. It is a part of our vocabulary now and I decided to make a song out of it. I wanted it to sound very South Indian,” he says, adding, “The whole rap is in English and the only catch phrase that stands out is ‘Vainko’, which I think bridges the gap between the niche crowd and the masses.”

Brodha V’s love for folk music like kuthu and tapang was the inspiration for this song. It took almost a month for him to write, record and produce the song.

But once the song was ready, collaboration with Jordindian was easy, when the YouTube stars heard the song. “While I was writing the song, the first people who came to my mind for collaboration was Jordindian. They can own the catch phrase ‘Vainko’ like no one else. They were equally excited when they heard the song,” says Brodha V. The whole song was shot in a day in the areas around Lingarajapuram.

The song has been getting positive reviews since its launch. “During post production itself, we knew it is going to be hilarious. Even people who worked behind the scenes had loads of fun just because it’s a funny song,” he adds. 

The 29-year-old city-based rapper is popular for his fusion rap, which has a heavy usage of Carnatic beats. He says with Carnatic music, he can come up with many variations. He has been part of South Indian and Bollywood projects like Jersey (Telugu), Chennai Express (Hindi) and more. His last song was Vaishnava Jana To, which was a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Unlike his counterparts, his raps are quite a shift from the slang-laden lyrics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp