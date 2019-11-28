Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in ICU post heart surgery, stable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (80) is recovering at the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital after undergoing a heart surgery on Monday. A team of surgeons led by Chairman and Chief of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Dr Vivek Jawali, Fortis Hospital, removed four blocks in his arteries.

Sources said that Vala is kept under observation for blood clots obstructing circulation to the brain. The doctors are also monitoring his blood circulation considering that he was diagnosed with considerable hardening of arteries. He was diagnosed with calcified small arteries, which could be caused due to cholesterol or fat deposit.

He has also been diagnosed with ‘protein leak’ and doctors are monitoring his kidneys for the same.Vala is on heavy medication, owing to which he is not allowed too many visitors. Many politicians were unable to meet him on Wednesday too. He, however, is said to be stable.