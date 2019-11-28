Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in ICU post heart surgery, stable

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (80) is recovering at the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital after undergoing a heart surgery on Monday.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Governor Vajubhai Vala at Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (80) is recovering at the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital after undergoing a heart surgery on Monday. A team of surgeons led by Chairman and Chief of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Dr Vivek Jawali, Fortis Hospital, removed four blocks in his arteries.

Sources said that Vala is kept under observation for blood clots obstructing circulation to the brain. The doctors are also monitoring his blood circulation considering that he was diagnosed with considerable hardening of arteries. He was diagnosed with calcified small arteries, which could be caused due to cholesterol or fat deposit.

He has also been diagnosed with ‘protein leak’ and doctors are monitoring his kidneys for the same.Vala is on heavy medication, owing to which he is not allowed too many visitors. Many politicians were unable to meet him on Wednesday too. He, however, is said to be stable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vajubhai Vala
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp