Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka joins hands with 100 nations to frame wetland policy

To chalk out the policy, the Central Asian Flyway meeting will be held in Gujarat in February.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary | express

By  Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Ministry of Forest and Environment is coming up with a dedicated wetland policy to ensure conservation of lakes, wetlands, and the species which depend on them. Interestingly, the wetland policy is being chalked out by the forest ministry and the state forest department after taking inputs from 100 odd countries, from where migratory birds start their journey to India.

To chalk out the policy, the Central Asian Flyway meeting will be held in Gujarat in February. Experts from Bombay Natural History Society are also working on the policy with the ministry. Officials and experts from 100 countries such as China and Cambodia and even African countries will participate in the meeting. The Indian states that are going to take part are those where migratory birds come and halt - Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Experts and officials pointed out that the policy is being chalked out at the right time, soon after the death of at least 18,000 migratory birds at Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. They also added that the policy will propose getting the Ramsar site tag for Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Magadi lake in Gadag and backwaters of Krishna in Bagalkot district and of Tungabhadra in Balari district. A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. The Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established by UNESCO in 1971.

Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNIE that though a meeting is held once every three years in other countries, this is the first time that it is being held in India. All stakeholders are being involved in formulating the policy. Since not much attention has been given to wetlands so far, a policy is the need of the hour, he said. The idea is to create awareness about the wetlands and to take up measures to protect the birds and other animals.

He added that while the policy is being readied, the department has decided to hold awareness programmes at educational institutions and for locals on the importance of wetlands and migratory birds. Meanwhile, Forest Department officials will also be trained on how to identify migratory birds, where do they halt and for how long, where do they come and what is their importance. He said that it is crucial to train the staffers because only then will they be able to ensure that the birds are not harmed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp