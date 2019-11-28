MLA honeytrap case: Kingpin, girlfriend held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested the mastermind of the alleged honeytrap case involving a politician from North Karnataka who is associated with the ruling party. They also nabbed his girlfriend. The accused are Raghavendra alias Raghu alias Rocky and Pushpa. The accused and his associates had honey-trapped an MLA and had sent him a video grab showing him in a compromising position with a woman. The gang allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from the MLA and threatened that they would post it on social media.

Earlier, eight people were arrested in connection with the case, while the main accused, Raghavendra, was said to be absconding. Sources said that the police managed to contact Raghavendra and asked him to come to a spot to pay him the money. “He was asked to come to a place to take the money and was arrested,” the police added.

