Paytm to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage tech startups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of India’s biggest start-up success stories, Paytm, has announced that it will start investing in early-stage deep technology startups which are building technologies and solutions that can complement the digital payment ecosystem. According to a statement from the firm earlier this week, Paytm is planning to invest as much as Rs 500 crore into such companies over the next few years.

“The company has set aside Rs 500 crore to invest in early-stage companies that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem,” Paytm said in a statement, adding that it will focus companies that are working on artificial intelligence-based technology and big data solutions to make its investment, in order to acquire or develop innovative solutions that can generate large scale employment.