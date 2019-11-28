Home Cities Bengaluru

Probe lake breaches, prevent them in future, HC tells Karnataka

The court was hearing a PIL relating to maintenance of stormwater drains and lakes. 

Published: 28th November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of three lake breaches that took place in the city, including Hulimavu Lake, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government, Bangalore Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to take immediate steps to prevent repetition of such incidents.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur directed the state government to conduct inquiries into the collapse of retaining walls of Hulimavu, Hosakerehalli and Doddabidarakallu lakes and submit reports. 

These directions were issued after hearing the interlocutory application filed by advocate G R Mohan on behalf of the petitioner Geetha Misra, seeking directions to the DG&IGP to constitute a special investigation team to probe the alleged negligence of authorities in relation to collapse of retaining walls of lakes.

The court also directed the National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI) to examine the three incidents where the retaining walls of the lakes collapsed. Meanwhile, the court asked the KSPCB to inform whether it is ready to surrender the Saneguruvanahalli Lake area, on which the board had constructed buildings, if NEERI says that it is possible to restore the lake if the buildings are removed. The court was hearing a PIL relating to maintenance of stormwater drains and lakes. 

Police yet to nab accused
Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police are investigating the lake breach case and are yet to arrest the accused in the case. Police said that several people need to be questioned and it would take some more time. “Since the beginning of the probe, it has been a blame game between the BBMP and BWSSB officials. There are two agencies involved and also private parties like contractors. We need to question a few others and only then can we arrive at a conclusion,” an official said. The police had already questioned BWSSB Assistant Engineer Karthik, who has been named as the accused in the FIR, and later BBMP Assistant Engineer Shilpa, based on the statement of Karthik. Besides, the police had also grilled home guards, driver and staff of an earthmover that was at the spot during the time of incident. 

