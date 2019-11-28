TDR scam: ACB sleuths raid 4 places

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths investigating the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam, raided four places on Wednesday - HSR Layout, Vijayanagar, Sompura Gate area and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office. The residence of BBMP Assistant Engineer MN Devaraju in HSR Layout; his office in BBMP’s central office; a private office belonging to Devaraju’s wife; retired BBMP Executive Engineer Ramegowda’s house in GKW Layout in Vijayanagar; Devaraju’s assistant Jayaprakrash’ residence, and an under-construction house in Sompura Gate were raided.

Some private parties whose sites were acquired for road widening purposes had increased the measurements of the properties on record, causing losses to the BBMP and the state exchequer. An ACB official said that the raid was in connection to the scam related to widening of TC Palya Main Road and Varanasi Road.

“In 2009, survey number 7 of Kowdenahalli was acquired for road widening. M/S Good Home Ventures’ partner’s Gopi and others found out that the RTC of the said property was in the name of one Anemma. They entered into an agreement with her and developed residential sites. Though a portion of the land was already sold off, they made Anemma apply for TDR at BBMP Mahadevapura zone office.

The accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and increased the measurement of the properties. This had caused losses amounting to crores to BBMP and the government,” the official said.Devaraju and Ramegowda, in connivance with the accused persons, had moved the files, the official added.