Victims of house fraud form group to get justice

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of victims, who have been cheated allegedly by one Kaliprasad Rath by promising them house on lease/rent, and going scot-free despite over 50 complaints, took to Twitter on Monday and raised a complaint against him and his company Whitton Hospitality Private Limited. The victims of the alleged fraud have not only formed a WhatsApp group to get their money back, but now also plan to wage a war against the Bengaluru police’s inaction on social media.However, when contacted, the Police Commissioner said he would initiate action if he got a written complaint.

Most of the victims are students, software professionals and people outside Bengaluru.

There have been several attempts by victims to register complaints with Indiranagar and HSR Layout police but are sent away after registering an NCR (Non Cognizable Report). Visveswar Jayson, a marketing professional, put up a tweet: “Bangalore peeps, a friend of mine fell for rental scam run by a conman who goes by the name Kaliprasad. Police isn’t helpful, presumably because they are in cahoots. I’m looking for local journalists/lawyers who could guide my friend about his next course of action. Please RT.”

Victims allege that Kaliprasad has been cheating people using the same modus operandi but is managing to go scot-free each time as the police are not taking action against him.Rath allegedly sends emails to his customers insisting that transactions be carried via net banking or Google Pay. This gives his victims the feeling that everything is legitimate. He even sends them invoices with company letterheads. After taking the money, Kali evades calls, said the victims. If someone goes to police to complain, he apparently settles part of their money.

According to one of the victims, Sahil Singh, on November 19, he went to see a 3 BHK flat in Indiranagar. “Kali was showing a flat to someone and I was directed to him by the security guard. I later saw the flat and liked the terms too. I transferred Rs 30,000 first and then transferred the rest of the Rs 1 lakh over two days. But later I was not even given the flat nor money back,” explained Sahil Singh.

He then found the “deal too good to be true” and then did a Google search to find that the name told to him was Karan Rath but it was Kali Rath and he had cases against him and had done similar frauds.

Sahil is one of the many people who have allegedly lost their money. In 2018 TNIE had reported about the same person and the same kind of fraud he did through his company ‘Sacorooms’.

HIS MODUS OPERANDI

Kaliprasad Rath gets his companies registered with the Registrar of Companies. He then looks for apartments available for rent and puts it up on several Facebook pages. He then shares phone numbers and tells the house owners that he is a broker and manages to get access to the key of the house. “He has even taken money from owners promising them tenants and after taking advance money from the latter he has not even paid it to the owners,” said another victim on condition of anonymity.

POLICE CHIEF RESPONDS

When TNIE spoke to Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, he said, “If someone gives the complaint in writing to me, I will definitely initiate action.” Rao also tweeted to one of the victim’s tweet asking them to meet in person.

I HAVE RESIGNED: KALIPRASAD

When contacted, Kaliprasad Rath said he had resigned from the company a week before and is only an employee there. Interestingly, of the two directors of Whitton Hospitality, he is one. He said, “Many people’s money has already been settled and as per agreement I will settle others’ money too by November 30. Due to my previous cases many people are taking advantage of this and spreading rumours about me,” he said.