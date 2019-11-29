25 foreign delegates visit science labs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 25 officials from the field of Science and Technology Officials from ITEC countries are in the city, for a one-week training programme on ‘Science Technology and Innovation Policy.’ The programme began on November 26. This is part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which dates back to 1964 and is among India’s programmes of soft displomacy, which aims at mutual concern and inter-dependance based on commonly held ideas and aspirations and economic foundations.

Delegates include researchers and officials of ministries in Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Serbia,Phillipines, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Mexico.

While most delegates visited the country for the first time and were looking forward to immerse in the culture as much as the innovation and technology, the incubation centres in the city and the ecosystem for startups in the field of techology was a major attraction.

Milica Pojic, who is a scientist from the Institute of Food Technology in Serbia, told TNIE that she was most impressed by the initiative by Centre for Nano Sciences and Engineering (CeNSE) to amalgamate the information from all research centres in the country in a one of its kind initiative.