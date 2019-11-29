6 lakh unorganised sector workers to be registered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to implement the Pradhan Mantri Maan Dhan Yojana in Karnataka, the construction and other labourers’ board have decided to register 6 lakh workers from the unorganised sector, said Minister of Labour Suresh Kumar on Thursday.

He held a meeting of the Labour Department to check the progress of various works. Committees have been set up at the state and district level for the scheme.

Under this scheme, workers have to deposit Rs 200 a month and they will get 3,000 per month as pension after they turn 60. The minister said the 24x7 labour helpline will start functioning from January 2020 and added that the department was also in the process of finalising bills for overtime work and fixing the term of employment.

Rules are being framed for Swiggy, Ola, Uber and Zomato workers, with the help of experts from National Law School.

He instructed officials to prepare a bill to ensure registration of labour unions. He ordered a pilot project for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme in Mysuru.