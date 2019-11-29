BMTC bus catches fire, passengers safe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus was partially damaged after it caught fire near the Wipro Office on Neeladri Road in Electronic City police station limits, on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the accident. Fire and Emergency Services department officials said that the incident occurred around 1.15 pm near Wipro Gate No 6, which was the last stop for the bus.

The driver, who had turned off the engine and got down, noticed the front portion of the bus aflame and alerted the fire control room. A fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.

“The front seats, the bonnet and the front portion of the bus were partially damaged in the fire. It is suspected that a spark in the battery triggered the fire but the exact cause is being investigated,” an official said.

A case has been registered in Electronic City police station in this connection.