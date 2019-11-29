Four dry days in view of byelections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of byelections to be held in four Assembly constituencies in the city, the city police have declared dry day on four days.

Voting will be held for KR Puram, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar constituencies on December 5. Hence, sale of liquor is prohibited from 6 am on December 3 till December 5 midnight.

In view of the results on December 9, sale of liquor is prohibited for 24 hours from midnight on December 8 till December 9 midnight.

During the specified period, sale, distribution and transportation of liquor is prohibited.

The orders will be in effect in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city commissionerate.