Honorary doctorates sold in Mandya, Mysuru: Petitioner in Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An academic from Mandya district moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the Union Government to launch a probe into an alleged ‘scam’ where honorary doctorate degrees are sold to people.

Hearing a petition filed by

C H Suresha, a resident of Thore Chakanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur issued a notice to the Ministry of Human Resources and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The petitioner said honorary doctorate degrees were being given by skill development centres and universities without following guidelines. He said some people with criminal background were also given the degrees.

Citing a media report about an honorary doctorate conferred on an illiterate man who sells eggs in Kikkeri in Mandya district, the petitioner stated that at least 300 people have received honorary doctorates in July and August this year across Mandya and Mysuru.

The petitioner alleged that realtors, street vendors, data operators, contractors and local artistes were among those who received such doctorates. He alleged that these degrees seemingly appear to be used as prestigious prefixes to names on flex boards and invitations for occasions, be it a marriage or funeral. The petitioner has asked the court to issue directions to the UGC to frame necessary guidelines for the award of honorary doctorates by fixing necessary parameters.