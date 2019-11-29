Home Cities Bengaluru

Trio attacks 60-yr-old man, robs him

 A gang of three muggers attacked a 60-year-old man in the wee hours on Tuesday and robbed him in New Guddadahalli of Mysore Road.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three muggers attacked a 60-year-old man in the wee hours on Tuesday and robbed him in New Guddadahalli of Mysore Road.

The victim Ramesh K L, is a businessman, and a resident of New Guddadahalli. On Tuesday, when Ramesh was waiting for his friend near his house, three people on a scooter passed in front of him. The trio, who were wearing helmets, on seeing him alone, took a U-turn and came to him. They straight away pulled out machetes and started attacking Ramesh before even speaking a word. He tried to escape but they attacked his hand and attacked his thigh. While one of them cut his shirt with a machete, the others took his phone and Rs 400, and escaped on the scooter, leaving him bleeding. 

When Ramesh was crawling to his house, his friend arrived at the spot and found him seriously injured. His daughter, who heard his father cry, rushed him to a nearby private hospital, with her mother. “Ramesh has a deep cut on his head and has received 11 stitches. He is out of danger now,” his wife Geetha said. 
“This is not the first incident in this area, the muggers keep targeting walkers and people here. Though my husband is born and brought up in this area, we have now decided to shift to another locality,” she said. Ramesh said, the trio were aged between 18-22 years and were speaking in Urdu. 
An investigating officer said they have taken up the case.

