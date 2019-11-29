Two pvt firms booked for duping people with job offers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru police have filed a case of cheating against a job consultancy firm that duped several medical practitioners by promising them jobs in Ukraine. The accused made away with lakhs of rupees and even took passports of the victims.

A senior police officer said Avinash B, a medical practitioner from Mysuru, alleged in his complaint that Pranay Kiran Sha, owner of Global Root Traders near Murphy Town, had approached him with a nursing job in Ukraine. Sha asked him to deposit Rs 1 lakh to his bank account two months ago. After a week, Sha asked Avinash for his passport so that a visa could be arranged and the victim did the needful.

On Wednesday, Avinash went to the consultancy firm office but found it locked. Sha was unreachable over the phone. Avinash then filed a police complaint and added that Sha had also cheated Venkatachala, Devaiah and Karyappa of Rs 1 lakh each.

In a similar incident, a 57-year-old businessman filed a case against the owner of Suguna Aviation Academy on JC Road. In his complaint, A B Mahadevaswamy stated that he had enrolled his son, Naveen R, in the academy for pilot training. The owner of the academy, Naveen R, had taken Rs 7 from him. He paid this amount over five years since 2014, but Naveen was not given the training. It was only on Wednesday that Mahadevaswamy found that the academy was locked and this is when he filed a complaint with SJ Park police.