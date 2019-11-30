Home Cities Bengaluru

A tasty affair with the old and new

Watson’s marks its fifth anniversary with a revamped menu comprising some new delicacies with popular old dishes

Published: 30th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By  Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Wednesdays are a perfect time to beat one’s weekday blues  and if you take a chance to combine a spicy dinner and  some off-beat cocktails with live karaoke, no doubt that  it would be a power-packed break. That’s what my  experience with Watson’s, which recently changed its  brand identity from grub pub to neighbourhood bar.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the brand took this  occasion to revamp their menu with some new dishes as  well as bringing their some popular old drinks and food  items back on the menu. The whole concept was interesting  and I decided to try their renewed menu on Wednesday.  I started with Ginger Drama cocktail and as its  name suggests the taste of ginger was dominating. And it  also had the blend of sweetness and sour taste of honey  and lemon. 

The menu includes some interesting Asian  style-infused Indian dishes such as Spicy Lankan Fish  Balls, Sri Lankan Dal, Vegetable Momos and Tandoori Eggs.  These are some new entries, whereas Pandi Dry, Paneer  Karepak Vepadu, Mogo, Cheesling Bhel and Kerala Beef Fry  are some of the dishes pulled out from old menu. 

From their yummy appetisers, I first ordered Spicy Lankan  Fish Balls. The fish balls had crunchy golden cover and  delicate tuna fish fillings with an assortment of spices.  It was served with red chutney,  instead of mayonnaise, as mentioned in the menu.

Then came Watson’s special, Patakka Pepper Chicken. If you ask me  to describe it, I would say it’s a naati chicken recipe  with another naati twist. Yes, along with finely tossed  chicken using black pepper, green chilli, garlic and  curry leaves they served papad shards, which gave a  slight crunchy break while eating this hot dish. The  bar has something spicy and out-of-the-box dish for  vegetarians too – Spicy Veg in Lettuce Cups with soya  chunks and spices. This was a completely different  experience for me. 

From the main course, I tried their two signature  dishes, South Indian Style Beef and Beetroot Upma With  Chutney. The meat roast tasted like a  typical south Indian  delicacy and the fact that it was less spicy was a welcome change.  

The pizza’s crust  was thin and it was burnt a little bit. Beetroot  Upma With Chutney had paneer fry on side and  was presented beautifully. Altogether, it was a decent attempt.  However, I asked for more green chutney to get a balanced  flavour. After a spicy meal, I ended my culinary journey  with soft and spongy Banana Toffee Cake.  The new menu is available at all Watson’s outlets and  unlike before, the bar will be open on all days from 11am  to 1am. Cost for two: `1,200 (approx)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp