Home Cities Bengaluru

Crafty calculations

From coin-sized dinosaurs to the majestic Taj Mahal, 29-year-old Jagan Raj has created a world of miniatures using origami

Published: 30th November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan Raj has made over 10,000 paper miniatures

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A red seagull with elongated legs, webbed feet and pointed beak stands mighty impressive. Precise folds, attention to detail and enhanced features — this origami model looks similar to the real bird. But it took hours of painstaking effort and years of practice for Jagan Raj to complete this piece. 

Jagan was always drawn to the world of miniatures. As a child, when his peers pursued music or dance as hobbies, he opted for crafts. “My father used to make paper crafts and help me with school projects. That’s when I developed an interest. I started with basics like toys and flowers. Over the past 12 years, I’d have made more than 10,000 paper miniatures. Out of the lot, a swan from the Prison Break series is close to my heart. I’d have made them a 1,000 times, each time it only gets better,” said the software developer from Avadi.

Jagan has a liking for origami and kirigami. He spends after-work hours practising them. The artist likes challenging designs, incorporating math and technical detailing into his craft. “There are many stages in origami involving complex calculations. A design can take even eight hours to complete. It’s said to stimulate both sides of the brain since both hands are involved. The art is a mix of meditation, focus, science, and math. I’m glad that the early days of education can be put to use in this way,” said the artist, who will be making a debut at an art exhibition in the city next month. 

He’s inspired by the works of Robert J Lang for the technicality in origami and Akira Yoshizawa for his artistic touch. “It’s a rule that an origami artist cannot take credit for another’s work but only for his original designs. I have around 30-50 models. Unfortunately, not many people pursue this craft because it’s time-consuming. A paper craft is easy as it’s all about cutting and sticking. But origami has many factors and involves only one sheet of paper. I’m also working on illuminated origami with circuits for Christmas,” said Jagan who is popular for his kirigami as well.

Kirigami is a variation that involves cutting of paper rather than solely folding. “I make pop-out cards using kirigami for gifts. It looks simple but takes a lot of effort to make the design work. The angles and sides have to be balanced in this craft to produce the effect of popping out. I have a template design that I refer to every time I start afresh. First, I decide the medium based on whether it’s a two- or three-dimensional image. I measure the dimensions, prepare a layout with reference points to cut or fold, and then start with the job. Sometimes even the clients suggest designs I can work on,” said Jagan. He also conducts craft classes. 

The artist feels that this is one of the dwindling crafts and can soon become extinct. There are a bunch of people in his area who practice it. “I made a Taj Mahal that took me six months. I haven’t even displayed that anywhere. This is not a money-making business, but a mere passion to unwind. Every design is stored in my data to preserve. My dream is to come up with a book of designs,” he says. Jagan also makes bags using paper weaving. 

He’s trying to keep paper art alive in different forms. His tutorials are available on YouTube under Jagan Raj Artistry. He also takes customised orders.For details, call: 9791106031 or visit Facebook page: Jagan’s Paper World, and 
Instagram: Jagan Raj

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp