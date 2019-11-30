Home Cities Bengaluru

Decomposed bodies of Kerala lovers found hanging near Bengaluru forest

Srilakshmi (21) and Abhijith Mohan (25), who were working at a private software firm in Electronics City, had eloped on October 11, a senior police officer said.

Published: 30th November 2019

Abhijith Mohan and Srilakshmi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two techies, said to be lovers, were found dead in Hebbagodi police station limits on Friday afternoon. City police had been searching for them for a month.

The bodies were found in a highly decomposed state, and the heads had separated from the bodies.

It appeared that the couple had hanged themselves from the branch of a tree, and since it was an isolated spot, it had gone unnoticed. 

Srilakshmi (21) and Abhijith Mohan (25), who were working at a private software firm in Electronics City, had eloped on October 11, a senior police officer said. They had left their office during working hours, and since they were not reachable, worried families had approached the Parappana Agrahara police. 

The duo was from Ernakulam in Kerala.  The girl’s family had filed a missing case on October 14. 
Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo decided to end their lives a day after they left the city.

They hanged themselves in a deep forest area in Chintala Madiwala. Since no one noticed them hanging from the tree for a few days, the bodies began to decompose and Mohan’s head separated and fell off, and was found a short distance away from the body. However, Srilakshmi’s head was still hanging from the tree while her body was fallen off. 

Police said that Srilakshmi had made a phone call to her uncle Abhilash PR, telling him that the couple could not tolerate the torture inflicted on them by their families and threatened him that they would end their lives. She then threw away her mobile, and the family could not contact her. 

Srilakshmi’s family had filed a complaint, and later approached the Karnataka High Court and filed a habeas corpus petition, since they were unable to trace her even after three weeks.

Police ruled out foul play behind the deaths of the young couple, since there were no external injuries on the bodies. Further investigations are on, the police officer added.

