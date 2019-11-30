Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Delayed’ BMTC app to have 11 more features

Published: 30th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Last month, during a public consultation meeting on the bus priority lane, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Managing Director C Shikha said that the new ‘My BMTC’ app was being updated. The MD had earlier told The New Indian Express that the app is expected to be out by November end.

However, a senior BMTC official said that the new app may now come out only by December end or January first week. “There were some technical issues and the new app was basic since it only had the estimated time of arrival (ETA), with no two-way communication. We are planning on introducing 11 features such as women-friendly SOS, fare chart from point A to Point B, issuance of bus passes, bus schedules and option to book BMTC buses among others,” the official said.

The corporation plans to bring in e-wallet companies to help people purchase bus passes. BMTC was previously associated with an IT vendor for various tech initiatives. The vendor terminated its contract and the board is now looking at bringing in startups or a team of experts to fill the gap.The BMTC spokesperson added that the delay in bringing the app was also due to the model of conduct in place due to the upcoming bypolls. Sources said the new app will bring in a two-way communication system where passengers can put up customer feedback and complaints.

Currently, the app is being worked on under the guidance of 15-year-old Nihar Thakkar, who developed an app that could track buses real time. Thakkar’s app was a hit among bus passengers as it offered them an alternative to the BMTC app which reportedly had glitches. The app already had over one lakh downloads and came into the limelight following a media report. He was later invited by the corporation to share his ideas.

SOME OF the new features

Women-friendly SOS
Fare chart from Point A to Point B
Issue of bus passes
Bus schedules
Option to book BMTC buses

