Drug supplier who imported contraband from Canada held  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a man who allegedly imported marijuana from Canada and sold it to his customers here. Investigations revealed that the accused used to supply ganja-flavoured chocolate and jellies to beginners to make them addicted to ganja.

The accused are Atif Salim (25), who hailed from Kolkata, and his aide Rohit Das (26). Police said the team gathered information about the accused following information from the parents of a drug addict. “Salim revealed that he had come in contact with a drug dealer in Canada and contacted him only through a mobile app. Through him, he imported marijuana, ganja chocolate and e-cigarette tubes with hashish oil. The Canadian drug dealer sent the accused a list of customers, their addresses and the quantity that has to be delivered,” police said.

“To avoid suspicion, the accused used to pack the contraband using packaging material of a well-known online shopping brand and sent it to the addresses through courier. The accused had customer base in Bengaluru and other cities across the country. In the contraband sent, the accused used to keep 25 per cent of it and sold it to his own customers,” the police added.

The Canadian drug dealer, to avoid detection, sent the contraband through courier, by filling marijuana in milk powder boxes, the police added. The police have seized 14 marijuana packets concealed in milk powder boxes.

“It weighs 2.750kg and the accused was selling 1gm of it for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. We have seized 12 ganja-flavoured chocolate packs and 100 weed-flavoured cigarettes that had hashish oil in it. The accused also had three small-sized ganja crushers with him. The worth of the seized contraband is estimated

to be around Rs 1 crore,” the police said.