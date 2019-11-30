Home Cities Bengaluru

Drug supplier who imported contraband from Canada held  

The sleuths of the Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a man who allegedly imported marijuana from Canada and sold it to his customers here.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a man who allegedly imported marijuana from Canada and sold it to his customers here. Investigations revealed that the accused used to supply ganja-flavoured chocolate and jellies to beginners to make them addicted to ganja. 

The accused are Atif Salim (25), who hailed from Kolkata, and his aide Rohit Das (26). Police said the team gathered information about the accused following information from the parents of a drug addict. “Salim revealed that he had come in contact with a drug dealer in Canada and contacted him only through a mobile app. Through him, he imported marijuana, ganja chocolate and e-cigarette tubes with hashish oil. The Canadian drug dealer sent the accused a list of customers, their addresses and the quantity that has to be delivered,” police said. 

“To avoid suspicion, the accused used to pack the contraband using packaging material of a well-known online shopping brand and sent it to the addresses through courier. The accused had customer base in Bengaluru and other cities across the country. In the contraband sent, the accused used to keep 25 per cent of it and sold it to his own customers,” the police added. 

The Canadian drug dealer, to avoid detection, sent the contraband through courier, by filling marijuana in milk powder boxes, the police added. The police have seized 14 marijuana packets concealed in milk powder boxes. 

“It weighs 2.750kg and the accused was selling 1gm of it for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. We have seized 12 ganja-flavoured chocolate packs and 100 weed-flavoured cigarettes that had hashish oil in it. The accused also had three small-sized ganja crushers with him. The worth of the seized contraband is estimated 
to be around Rs 1 crore,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug supplier Drugs drugs smuggling
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp