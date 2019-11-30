Home Cities Bengaluru

FSL experts: TATP chemical caused blast, not detonator

He explained that the Raichur police had sent articles in connection with the explosion that had killed a man in 2018.

FSL officers Navya and Srinath were shifted to Apollo Hospital; police officers discuss about the explosion in Bengaluru on Friday | nagaraja gadekal

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forensic experts have stated that it was a chemical, and not a detonator, that exploded on Friday afternoon at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), leaving seven staffers injured.Sources in the FSL told The New Indian Express that Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) chemical  caused the explosion. “It is a chemical used in paints, false ceiling, Plaster of Paris and other things. If it is handled without care, it can turn into a deadly explosive. The hydrogen peroxide in the chemical can trigger explosion,” a senior official of the FSL said, on the condition of anonymity.

He explained that the Raichur police had sent articles in connection with the explosion that had killed a man in 2018. “A total of 75 articles were sent and experts were testing and analysing them for the last three days. On Friday afternoon, Senior Scientific Officer Srinath was testing it in the Chemistry & Explosives Laboratory and was also training junior staff, who had joined the department just two-three months ago. The explosion occurred while transferring TATP to another container. It is suspected that the explosion has occurred due to friction during the transfer,” the official said.

Navya and Srinath’s grieving colleagues, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

The explosion also resulted in fire, which was later doused by the fire fighting staff. Following the incident, the Chemistry & Explosives Lab has been closed. “There are some more articles sent by the Raichur police in connection with the case and they are not yet opened,” the official added.Another official said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered. “A committee led by a DGP rank officer has been constituted to probe the matter,” the official said.

People were bleeding while running down’
An officer, who did not wish to reveal his name, told TNIE, “I was standing near my chamber on the ground floor when I heard the explosion, which sounded like a gun had been fired. I thought there was a test involving a pistol and started looking for it on the first floor. Meanwhile, some of the staffers came down running. I was shocked when I saw a woman bleeding from her eyes and forehead. I called an ambulance before Madiwala police and DCP Isha Pant rushed to the spot.”

