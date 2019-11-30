Journey back to childhood days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Recreating memories of childhood when there would be no power and grandparents would narrate different stories, Loka a theatre group has come up with a play called Nammama andre nangishta to take the audience back in time.

Protagonist Punith Kabbur will present his one-man act, which is a stage adaptation of the book by the popular author Vasudhendra. The book is a collection of short essays, the author’s lifestories and features his interactions and relationship with his mother. He will be attempting to take the audience on a very close and personal journey in an intimate space at Loka Centre.

It is the poignant story of a young IT engineer and his mother who migrate from North Karnataka and build their lives in Bengaluru. While one actor is narrating the story, the other provides music in the background. The interactive theatre style of storytelling is used where the storyteller engages with the audience in his storytelling. The music forms an important medium to convey the emotions in the story.

The event will be held on December 1 at Loka Centre, Jayanagar.