Local police stns to take up cyber crime cases too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Cyber Crime police stopped filing FIRs due to a technical snag in their software, senior police officers have instructed the City Police (Law&Order) to take up these cases in their jurisdiction. There is only one cyber-crime police station in the city which has registered 9,999 cases have till date. Since the system is not equipped to register more than the given number of cases, officials have asked people to register cyber complaints in their jurisdictional police station, where an FIR will be filed.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Crime) told TNIE, “The system software is being upgraded and the regular process will restart soon. We have instructed all police station officials to take up these cases. They can transfer the case to the cyber crime police for further investigation as well.”

A police officer from the Cyber Crime police station said, “We are not registering new cases since people have been asked to approach local police. More than 50 people came to the station on Thursday and Friday and we asked them to go to their jurisdictional police stations.”