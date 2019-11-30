Walkie-talkie stolen from senior cop’s car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants stole a walkie-talkie from a police car which was allotted to a senior police officer. The incident took place when his driver had parked the car in Bharathi Nagar on Wednesday afternoon. The police is yet to get a lead in the case.

The car was allotted to P Rajendra Prasad, Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Shaik Sadiq Vali (26), Home Guard and a resident of Mackan Street in Bharathi Nagar was assigned as the driver. Vali had been driving the vehicle for the last one year. After his duty, Vali drops the officer home and takes the car to park it outside his house.

According to a complaint filed by Vali on Wednesday, he had parked the car outside his house while he was having lunch. When he returned to the car around 7pm, he found the left window was broken. Expect the walkie talkie, all the other valuables were in the car. Vali then filed a complaint with Bharatahi Nagar police. An investigating officer said they went through CCTV camera footages but could not see any sign of the miscreant. A case has been registered under Section 427 and Section 379 of the IPC.