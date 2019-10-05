‘Live cooking, a culinary art that has become a trend’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

When I am setting benchmarks for myself and when I focus on making progress towards my goals. I am happiest when I am recognised for my creativity, when I am effectively solving a problem or being

productive and innovative.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Food and wine pairings allow chefs and sommeliers to pair individual dishes with different wines in hopes of enhancing the flavour of both the food and the beverage. It is a subjective process than an exact science, leaving plenty of creative space to impress customers.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I don’t have any such instance, probably because I don’t linger on the past. I choose to focus on the future, without looking back. But yes, adulteration of products disappoints me as the purity, taste and nutrient value of the product reduces output and is a disappointment to my guests.

What do you avoid ordering from a menu?

Unpasteurised cheeses. Artisanal foods are the recent trend and are in high demand. Among artisanal food items, unpasteurised cheese, certain soft cheeses like brie, queso fresco and camembert aren’t pasteurised. Therefore, they run a high risk of listeria. This is more likely to infect unpasteurised cheeses than pasteurised cheeses.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Raw Oysters. Oysters aren’t a rich source of vitamins as they contain very low levels of vitamin A, B-12 and C, and provide no vitamin D or vitamin K. Although oysters provide carbohydrates, they don’t provide any dietary fibre. Even those that are on low-carbohydrate diets should consume fibre, as the nutrient promotes satiety, a healthy digestive system and stable blood sugar levels. Raw oysters are one of the riskiest choices on the menu at even the best fresh seafood joints. These are carriers of food-borne illnesses

Which restaurant is your favourite? What do you like to eat there?

My favourite restaurant is definitely Farzi Café. With a vision of bringing Indian cuisine back in-vogue, Farzi Café endeavours to showcase a unique, modernist approach to Indian food. I appreciate their version of Edamame Hummus with Kori roti crisp and their Alleppey Duck Curry with raw mango confit.

Do you have an instance where you messed up a recipe?

I messed up a recipe while working on molecular gastronomy. An error in even the point gram of an ingredient makes a real difference to your desire product. Molecular gastronomy is a sub discipline of food science that seeks to investigate the physical and chemical transformations of ingredients that occur in cooking. Its programme includes three areas: Social, artistic and technical.

What is your favourite current food trend?

Live kitchen. One of the many trends that have caught up over the years is live cooking. It is a culinary art, which involves the chef to prepare fresh food live in front of guests. Everyone knows that chefs are the kings of their castle, their castle being their kitchen. It is a whole new experience for both the chefs themselves and the guests. - Chef Ameet Rane, Chef De Cuisine, Conrad, Bengaluru.