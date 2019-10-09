Home Cities Bengaluru

Daggers, ganja, SIM cards seized in Crime Branch raid on Bengaluru jail

Such raids are conducted by police to avoid inmates from coordinating criminal activities.

Published: 09th October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara and conducted searches in the barracks. Contraband such as knives, daggers, ganja, chillums, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized during raids. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the raids were conducted on Wednesday morning and that all barracks were searched.

“Some of the inmates were found in possession of contraband and they were seized. Such inmates were given a stern warning. As many as 37 knives and daggers have been seized from the inmates. Some of them had smuggled ganga and chillums inside. Similarly, mobile phones and SIM cards were also seized,” he said. 

Sources said that such raids are conducted to check criminal activities inside the prison. “There are instances where notorious rowdies operate from inside the jail using mobile phones and order their associates outside to carry out criminal activities on behalf of them. To keep a check on such activities, such raids are conducted,” an official said.

