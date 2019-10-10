Home Cities Bengaluru

Sasikala had more visitors than allowed: RTI

The government had constituted a committee to probe the charges. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent RTI reply from the prison department has once again established that the authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison are allowing more people to meet expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, flouting the rules.

Earlier, an inquiry report submitted by a committee led by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar into the alleged irregularities inside the prison had exposed that Sasikala was given preferential treatment by the prison authorities. 

As per the information accessed by RTI activist and advocate Narasimha Murthy, six visitors were allegedly allowed to meet Sasikala during the same time on August 20, violating the prison manual.

The reply stated that on August 20 from 1 pm to 1.45 pm, six people visited Sasikala, who is serving sentence in a disproportionate assets case. The visitors were retired IAS officer V Chandralekha, Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dinakaran, his wife Anuradha, daughter Jayaharini, Devadi Rajan and Pugalendhi. While Dinakaran, his wife and daughter are Sasikala’s family members, the other three have been mentioned as ‘family friend’ in the relationship column. But according to section 603 of the Karnataka Prison Manual, “normally four persons are allowed. In case of near relatives, it may be extended to six persons to visit one prisoner.”

RTI activist Murthy said, “It is an irony that the government, which had constituted a committee to probe the irregularities inside the prison, has not initiated any action against the errant staff despite the report having clearly revealed there were irregularities. I have written to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to initiate action against officers involved.”

The prison officials were not available for comment. It may be recalled that in July 2017, the then DIG of Prisons, D Roopa, had exposed the special treatment given to Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi, who was also convicted in a disproportionate assets case. The government had constituted a committee to probe the charges. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sasikala
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp