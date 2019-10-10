What pen drive? I know nothing, says Alok Kumar

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Where is the pen drive which exposed the illegal phone tapping scandal? Who asked the CCB cops to download the audio files? The case is getting curioser and curioser with a top cop reportedly denying any knowledge of the device and saying he had not asked anyone to download any audio file for him.

Former City police commissioner and Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Alok Kumar, has reportedly denied his involvement in the phone tapping case, when he was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month, highly placed sources told The New Indian Express.

Kumar is also believed to have told the CBI that he had no knowledge of the pen drive in which the three controversial audio files of a purported conversation between the incumbent police commissioner Bhaskar Rao with an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed were downloaded and leaked to a section of the visual media soon after Kumar was replaced by Rao in August.

The two inspectors of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Maltesh and Mirza Ali, who are posted in the technical wing of CCB, had earlier reportedly told the CBI that they had downloaded the three audio files in the pen drive on Kumar’s instructions and had handed it over to him. “These files were sent to some visual media persons on their WhatsApp number as an attachment file by another IPS officer, who is reportedly close to Kumar. The latter has, however, denied it,” said the officer.

It is reliably learnt that the CBI has reportedly questioned some of the media persons in Bengaluru, who had received the controversial tape regarding their source. “They have refused to give their sources away,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Forensic Laboratory, New Delhi, which is examining the digital evidence submitted in the case by the CBI is likely to submit its report soon, said the officer.