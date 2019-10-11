BMTC to launch new app soon

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After teenager Nihar Thakkar’s app — ‘Bengaluru buses — Track BMTC buses in real time’, was discontinued, the youngster was called in to help with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) existing app. Now, the corporation will be bringing out a new mobile application that will cater to commuters. The existing app will be deleted and the new app — MyBMTC — will take its place.

BMTC spokesperson told The New Indian Express that there were some technical issues with the current app, such as speed and accuracy of real-time locations. “The new app will be an upgraded version of the current one. The front-end is ready. There is no deadline set, but as soon as the app is ready, it will be launched,” he said.

The corporation conducted a meeting with the public on Thursday. Citizens shared various concerns on dedicated bus lanes, which were to come up by November 1, from Baiyappanahalli to Silk Board Junction.

Shikha C, BMTC managing director, however, said that the pilot project could take off as early as October 20. She also assured that all stakeholders, including BBMP, Traffic Police, DULT and citizens, are working closely to start the work. A citizen present at the meeting said that junctions are a hindrance to bus lanes, to which, Anupam Agarwal, director of security and vigilance, said, “Buses will have to merge with traffic at junctions. The project will only focus on major roads for now.”

An additional 45 priority buses will be introduced to clear traffic congestions on 12 roads on the Outer Ring Road. Right now, the BMTC has also suggested congestion tax to discourage private vehicles. The initiative is expected to increase the speed of buses from 7km/hr to 10-20km/hr.