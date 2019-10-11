IISc finally gets new building after years of delay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated the Indian Institute of Science’s new Chemical Sciences building on Thursday. Pokhriyal appreciated the scientists of IISc for their contribution to society.

“I am happy that the building has finally been built. Why is there a prolonged delay? We must have timely inventions and the outcomes should benefit the country’s growth. Students must contribute equally to the country,” he said. The building was conceptualised 10 years ago.

PK Das, chair of the Chemical Sciences division said, “The building will house 60 faculty members, 500 researchers from UG to PhD, and will have 1,000 people working on various subjects under this division.”

IISc director Anurag Kumar said, “The minister was here to see how IISc worked. The development of this building prompted a change in our institute. The move by my predecessor to build such large buildings brings together various professors, students and departments.”

The students demonstrated the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance laboratory in front of the minister. He also visited another lab where artificial processes to create photosynthesis were being developed using laser technology. The building will have four 40-seat classrooms and service rooms to store hazardous chemicals.

“We wanted the building to be as modular as possible. There are five blocks in the building, and each houses 8 labs across 4 floors. We however need funding to procure high-end instruments which are necessary as the nature of research becomes more advanced,” said S Ramakrishna, faculty of organic and inorganic chemistry departments.