Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bad service is a disappointment’

I am happiest at work when I get to learn new things, accomplish my target and spend time with my team.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
I am happiest at work when I get to learn new things, accomplish my target and spend time with my team.

What trends are you noticing regarding drink and food pairings?
There are two different sides when it comes to food and drinks. You should drink whatever you want to drink, with whatever you feel like eating. It’ll be a great experience. There are different type of drinks that go along with different cuisines, so it makes sense to complement our food with a certain type of drink, and vice versa.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
A  bad service and bad food is a disappointment to me.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I avoid too much of technical jargon and menu disclaimers.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I have tried almost everything and love it, hence so far I don’t think I would deny or avoid any food.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
Recently, I visited Nando’s and the flavours, ambiance and the yummy chicken with different spices and sausages add the awesomeness of the place.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe.
It was my week off so I thought I would cook chicken for my friends. Unfortunately, I slept off while cooking. It was hilarious and well, embarrassing too.

What is the best recent food trend?
The recent food trend would be ‘eating street food’ and ‘going cashless’. We’re increasingly eating street foods, and prefer coffee shops, casual restaurants etc, which are going card-friendly.

– Chef Tamang, KA.01, ibis Bengaluru City Center

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp