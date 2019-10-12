‘Bad service is a disappointment’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

I am happiest at work when I get to learn new things, accomplish my target and spend time with my team.

What trends are you noticing regarding drink and food pairings?

There are two different sides when it comes to food and drinks. You should drink whatever you want to drink, with whatever you feel like eating. It’ll be a great experience. There are different type of drinks that go along with different cuisines, so it makes sense to complement our food with a certain type of drink, and vice versa.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

A bad service and bad food is a disappointment to me.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I avoid too much of technical jargon and menu disclaimers.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

I have tried almost everything and love it, hence so far I don’t think I would deny or avoid any food.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Recently, I visited Nando’s and the flavours, ambiance and the yummy chicken with different spices and sausages add the awesomeness of the place.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe.

It was my week off so I thought I would cook chicken for my friends. Unfortunately, I slept off while cooking. It was hilarious and well, embarrassing too.

What is the best recent food trend?

The recent food trend would be ‘eating street food’ and ‘going cashless’. We’re increasingly eating street foods, and prefer coffee shops, casual restaurants etc, which are going card-friendly.

– Chef Tamang, KA.01, ibis Bengaluru City Center