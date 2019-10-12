Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP turns Gangashetty lake into dumping yard

While BBMP blames the public for not segregating garbage, turns out that the civic body is in fact responsible for the filthy state of Gangashetty Lake.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP tipper dumps garbage near Gangashetty Lake | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BBMP blames the public for not segregating garbage, turns out that the civic body is in fact responsible for the filthy state of Gangashetty Lake.

According to a citizens’ group which is taking care of the lake, for the past three years, BBMP’s tipper lorries have been dumping garbage near the lake. With the city receiving rainfall over the past few weeks, the waste has been seeping into the lake.

“This lake was a sight to behold years ago. However, for the past three years nobody visits the lake as it has turned into a dump yard. Earlier, only about 2,000 sqft was used to dump waste but now I can see close to an acre of the area being used. Every day we see 10 tippers dumping waste here,” said Balaji Ragotham, a group member.

He added, “The tipper drivers tell me that this is only place they have to dispose garbage. We have complained to BBMP officials but there has been no response. If this continues, the lake will die.”
BBMP special commissioner, solid waste management, Randeep D, said, “I was unaware about this. I will check and take action. Dumping waste near lakes or on roads is wrong.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP waste management
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp