Quench your thirst with healthy drinks

Published: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you find soda, cold drinks or packaged fruit drinks unhealthy and desperately looking for an alternative, try out the new line of smoothies and shakes from Drunken Monkey to get a healthy boost.

From watermelon smoothies to avocados, figs and spinach flavoured drinks, Drunken Monkey has introduced almost all kinds of beverages to suit an individual’s preference. CE tried out a few of these packaged bottles with the cute ‘monkey’ logo drawn on them.    

Starting off with the all-time-favourite Irish Cream Coffee, I, as a caffeine lover, enjoyed the coffee that is blended with Irish cream and dairy. Much like cold coffee, the drink is a thicker version of it.
Next, a fresh fruit smoothie – Watermelon Magic – is a good way to detox your body. The watermelon is blended with musk melon, apple and a hint of dairy, making it a healthy drink suited after a long run, or day.

We loved Nut Case, which is figs and dates blended with almonds, cashews and dairy. Delicious and full of minerals, its sweet nature owing to the ingredients made it an enjoyable experience.

A rather unique fresh fruit shake, Black Grape shake is the drink that grape lovers have been looking for. Here, the black grape is blended with dairy and tastes best when chilled. The texture, colour and flavour resemble the fruit in more ways than one.

The Sexy Spinach is also a detox drink, where spinach juice is blended with green grapes, cucumber and lime. It gives a slightly bitter taste but leaves a rather refreshing aftertaste due to the presence of lime juice.

For health freaks who check every calorie intake in their meals, this is for you. The Horlicks Meal smoothie includes Horlicks, cornflakes, muesli, cashew, apple, almonds and dairy. Although it may not appeal to all taste buds, the smoothie will be an ideal meal replacement.

Beach Body will provide you with all the nutrients that you need. With pineapple and lime blended with carrot and kiwi, this detox drink is sure to energise your body and become beach-ready.

The Pharoah is packed with avocado, dates, figs, almonds and cashews mixed with dairy. The drink probably gets its name due to the exquisite ingredients, but nonetheless, it is a protein-packed drink to savour.

