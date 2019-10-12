Home Cities Bengaluru

Raising the bar

They are natural and they smell great, there is no reason why you won’t fall in love with handmade soaps.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: They are natural and they smell great, there is no reason why you won’t fall in love with handmade soaps. This might work the same way as regular soaps but people prefer handmade and organic soap.K Venkataramani, managing director of Health and Glow, says, “In last two years we have seen increasing consumption of natural, herbal ingredient-based products. Compared to regular soaps, today’s soap makers use interesting ingredient which are not harmful to skin.”

Gentle on skin
The shift from regular soaps to natural soaps has not been drastic but a transitional one which came from awareness and experience. The regular commercial soap contains lot of preservatives, harmful chemicals, lathering agents, stabilisers like Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, parabens, making them harmful for your skin.
Founder of Arha – Natural Essentials, Neetha Bhoopalam, who is also hand made soaps and cosmetic consultant, says, “Continuous exposure of your skin to harsh chemicals leads to side effects like itchiness, rashes, loss of moisture. Some chemicals like SLS, which may cause mutations, could lead to cancer. So people are going for alternatives.”

Luxury
Artisan soaps have become the new luxury. Goat milk, rose petals, orange blossom, mango butter, bamboo charcoal – now your soap contains exotic stuff. Nicky Lamba, founder of Nisara, an organic luxury brand, has always been fascinated by the process of making scrubs and ubtans. The obsession was so much that she learnt the art of soap making using botanical extracts in England. According to her, the artisan soaps have so much of nourishing element that it automatically categorises as a luxury product. “Artisanal soaps made from cold pressed ingredients are expensive because they have a lot of virgin nourishing oils and butters in them.  We also add different kind of botanical extracts and herbs to it,” she says.

Good for environment
People have become increasingly conscious of their actions and its impact on the environment. They want to be aware of the ingredients of the products they consume and its effects on the planet. Most of the regular soaps contain chemicals which are harmful to the  environment.Sahar Mansoor, founder of Bare Necessities, which produces toxin free home care and personal care products, says, “Commercial soap sold in stores is often made with harsh chemical detergents, hardeners and synthetic lathering agents like SLS.”
SLS is not easily degradable and when washed away it stays in the environment for a long time, further making it toxic to aquatic animals and ground water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp