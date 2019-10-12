Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, 8 Metro stations to get parking lots

These will have capacity to accommodate 5,088 two-wheelers, 884 four-wheelers

Published: 12th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is some good news for Metro commuters. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has called for tenders-cum-auction to park 5,088 two-wheelers and 884 four-wheelers at eight Metro stations of Phase-I in the City.

Fresh tenders have been called for Swami Vivekananda Road, Mysuru Road, Rajajinagar, Kuvempu Road, City Railway Station, Chickpet, National College and Peenya Industry Metro stations. 
The stations figure on Reach 1 to 4 as well as the Underground Corridor.

Tenders have been called for a two-year period with a provision to increase them by 5% annually. The minimum annual licence fee expected to be paid by contractors to BMRCL ranges between Rs 2 lakh (Rajaji Nagar) to Rs 1 crore (Mysuru Road). Mysuru Road Metro station’s parking lot, with 16,499 sqm, can house the largest number of vehicles, as it has 2,010 two-wheeler slots and 375 four-wheeler slots while the KSR Railway Metro station will have 1,091 two-wheeler slots and 159 four-wheeler slots. 

Asked about the parking scene across Phase-I stations, B L Yashvanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL said, “Out of our 40 Metro stations, we have parking in place in 28 stations.”
According to a Metro official, Deepanjali Nagar, Vijayangar, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Central College, M G Road, Trinity, Lalbagh, Srirampura, Chikpet, KR Market and R V Road figure among Metro stations which lack parking facilities. 

Regarding public complaints on the parking fee to be paid, Chavan said, “BMRCL charges the cheapest parking fee as compared to all public transportation systems in the city.” 

The tender document states that the contract would be awarded either to the bidder who quotes the highest annual license fee in auction or the highest annual license fee during the financial bid. 

Checking vehicles before entering the parking premises, e-surveillance, modern equipment for ticketing facility and paving the ground to make it hard would be the responsibility of the contractor, the tender adds. The last date for tender submission is November 4 and it would be opened the same day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMRCL
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp