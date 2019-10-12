Soon, 8 Metro stations to get parking lots

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is some good news for Metro commuters. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has called for tenders-cum-auction to park 5,088 two-wheelers and 884 four-wheelers at eight Metro stations of Phase-I in the City.



Fresh tenders have been called for Swami Vivekananda Road, Mysuru Road, Rajajinagar, Kuvempu Road, City Railway Station, Chickpet, National College and Peenya Industry Metro stations.

The stations figure on Reach 1 to 4 as well as the Underground Corridor.

Tenders have been called for a two-year period with a provision to increase them by 5% annually. The minimum annual licence fee expected to be paid by contractors to BMRCL ranges between Rs 2 lakh (Rajaji Nagar) to Rs 1 crore (Mysuru Road). Mysuru Road Metro station’s parking lot, with 16,499 sqm, can house the largest number of vehicles, as it has 2,010 two-wheeler slots and 375 four-wheeler slots while the KSR Railway Metro station will have 1,091 two-wheeler slots and 159 four-wheeler slots.



Asked about the parking scene across Phase-I stations, B L Yashvanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL said, “Out of our 40 Metro stations, we have parking in place in 28 stations.”

According to a Metro official, Deepanjali Nagar, Vijayangar, Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Central College, M G Road, Trinity, Lalbagh, Srirampura, Chikpet, KR Market and R V Road figure among Metro stations which lack parking facilities.

Regarding public complaints on the parking fee to be paid, Chavan said, “BMRCL charges the cheapest parking fee as compared to all public transportation systems in the city.”



The tender document states that the contract would be awarded either to the bidder who quotes the highest annual license fee in auction or the highest annual license fee during the financial bid.



Checking vehicles before entering the parking premises, e-surveillance, modern equipment for ticketing facility and paving the ground to make it hard would be the responsibility of the contractor, the tender adds. The last date for tender submission is November 4 and it would be opened the same day.