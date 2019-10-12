Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman assaulted in Koramangala: Influential hubby gets gang nabbed in an hour

Drunk miscreants harass woman, assault her husband and brother-in-law; they had come to city in search of jobs

Published: 12th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Knowing the top police brass helped a real estate company executive get the police and the locals to track down and nab a four-member gang who harassed his wife in the wee hours of Wednesday.  The four miscreants were arrested within an hour of the incident.

His 28-year-old wife, Bindiya Baid, has filed a complaint against the gang who harassed her at about 1.15 am when she along with her husband Jai Baid and brother-in-law were leaving a restaurant in 5th Block, Koramangala. When Jai and his brother went to bring their car, the gang members standing near the hotel started passing lewd comments about Bindiya and even touched her inappropriately. Jai’s brother witnessed it and immediately went back and confronted the gang, questioning their misbehaviour. 

The gang started beating up Jai’s brother who fought them back. Jai rushed to his brother’s rescue when the four accused assaulted the brothers with an iron rod. 

On learning about the incident, the police swung into action and managed to nab the miscreants. The arrested are identified as Sanketh, Ponanna, Nisham and Aiyappa, who have completed their degree and have come to the city in search of jobs. They are lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail. They were under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened, an officer said.

Speaking to TNIE, Jai said, “One of them attacked me with an iron rod which they had carried with them. Meanwhile, they again touched my wife and abused us.”

The gang allegedly assaulted the brothers right from the restaurant to Jyothi Nivas College.  However, by then many people gathered at the spot and caught hold of the miscreants and beat them black and blue. 
All four started running in different directions and escaped from the angry mob. Meanwhile, Jai who knew the top brass in the police department got in touch with them. 

Koramangala police reached the spot and teamed up with the local people, Jai and his brother and looked for the miscreants in the surrounding area. 

By 2.30 am, three of the gang were traced near Ganesha temple in 5th block, Koramangala. The police detained the trio and arrested another person based on their tip-off next day. 

Jai said, “I really appreciate the efforts made by police sub-inspector Eshwari PN and head constable Manjunath who worked hard to put the miscreants behind the bars. Manjunath even dropped us home in the wee hours after taking the complaint.” 

According to Koramangala police, the gang has eve-teased and harassed more than five to six women before they harassed Bindiya. But, none of them questioned them in fear.  

