Comedy, Namma Ooru way

Navaratna has been professionally performing for over five years with around 500 successful shows in major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Vellore.

Niroop Mohan

Niroop Mohan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based comedians Suhas Navaratna, Sonu Venu Gopal and Niroop Mohan are presenting Gandhi Class, a kannada comedy collective in the city.

Through the act, the locally grown comedians are addressing the local topics with non-obvious sense of humour. 

Sonu Venugopal is a stand-up comedienne and social media influencer. A trilingual RJ for over eight years in Bengaluru, she has organically built a large and active social media audience through her comedy.

Sonu’s comedy in the typical Uttara Karnataka dialect of Kannada brings characters and situations around her to life.

Sonu’s slice of life, observational and anecdotal comedy on contemporary topics range from her work to her mom’s friends to metro rides to menstruation, virginity and beyond.

She has performed over 60 shows, out of which over 25 are for corporate clients. 

Niroop Mohan is an aspiring stand-up comedian who started off his comedic journey in the fall of 2017. He started off by performing a 3-minute set at his first open mic and got an amazing outburst of laughter.

He then went on to perform at over 25 successful shows all around Bengaluru. He usually does self-deprecatory, observational humour and he also mixes various genres to form his own recipe.

Gandhi Class will be staged at OO Heaven, Kalyan Nagar,  on October 20 at 4.30pm and 6.30pm

