Habitual offender shot at, held after attacking Karnataka police officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doddaballapura Rural police on Saturday opened fire at and nabbed a notorious habitual offender, Shivashankar, who had attacked a realtor on September 16 and had escaped. The police had been tracking his movements.

A senior police officer said that Shivashankar, alias Shankra (30), a resident of Kadanurupalya in Doddaballapura, was going to Alahalli on Saturday night.

Around 11.30 pm, the police saw his car and tried to stop him. However, he sped away and the police chased him for over a kilometre.

Shivashankar attacked head constable Radhakrishna, who went near his car, with a machete in a bid to escape.

That was when sub-inspector V Gajendra opened fire at Shivashankar, shooting him in his left leg before nabbing him.

Case background

On September 16, Chandrappa, a realtor was riding home on a bike. Shivashankar and his associate followed him on a scooter and attacked him with a lethal weapon.

Chandrappa collapsed on the road and the accused fled the scene. Passersby alerted the police and Chandrappa was rushed to a private hospital where he recovered after two-weeks of treatment.

Police gathered details of the bike used by the accused and came to know that Shivashankar was behind the attack.

During interrogation, Shivashankar told the police that Chandrappa had abused him during the Ganesha festival procession and so he wanted to take revenge.

The police said that Shivashankar was involved in several crimes in and around the city and had attacked a traffic police officer in C K Achchukattu and was also involved in a kidnap case in Tumakuru.