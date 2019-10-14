Home Cities Bengaluru

I want to break genre barriers: Imaad Shah

Known for his experimental music, Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, stressed that as a musician, he always wants to break genre barriers and restrictions.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Imaad Shah

Imaad Shah

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Imaad Shah, music is about experimenting with different genres and styles, and his recent performance at The Sanctuary at Renaissance Hotel, Race Course Road, reinforces this.

At the event, the guitarist and vocalist played his old compositions and EPs, including Boy and some new songs from his upcoming album.

Known for his experimental music, Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, stressed that as a musician, he always wants to break genre barriers and restrictions.

“I play my own music with a lot of elements. One can try defining it as electronic music inspired by funk and hip hop instrumental beats. I want to break genre barriers and create genuine music as much as possible,” he said.   

He further called his band, Madboy, his experimental playground, where he can do all kinds of works.

“Everything in life becomes an inspiration for my work; inspirations from my own life and day-to-day things. Sometimes, they come when I am taking a shower, driving or playing the guitar and piano chords, drum beats, etc. Usually, ideas come from the musically driven world,” Shah revealed.

On the other hand, Madboy/Mink, the band where he associated with actress and musician Saba Azad, is more focused and politically sound.

“At Madboy/Mink, we have directions which are kind of punk and protest against the establishment, authoritarianism and right-wing governance. I think there should be all kinds of questions raised. In that point of view, environmental protection is also highly motivating for us,” he added.

The musician, who is also an actor, expressed his disappointment on the shutdown of The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.

“It used to be one of my favourite music venues in Bengaluru. Sadly, it had to close down. But I’m sure the audience will remain the same. Bengaluru audience is really passionate about music and welcome all kinds of music,” Shah said.

Spreading word through art, collaborations

What better way to curate an event in support of wildlife conservation than having an evening filled with music, talks, photography, art and expert opinions, all under the theme of nature?

Titled The Sanctuary, the event was organised by Echoes of Earth that saw a collaboration of artists, environmentalists, researchers and academicians.

“When you walk around this venue, you get some of the finest glimpses of wildlife diversity through a short yet beautiful photography exhibition.

There were insightful, engaging conversations by subject matter experts, who have on-ground experience of dealing with the worst effects of environment degradation.

And finally, the evening ended with a grooving music performance,” said Reshmika, an IT professional. 

Wildlife activist Dhairyam pointed out that collaborations through art and music are important to reach out to more youngsters.

“We talked about issues from marine life to sustainable livelihood of tribal communities. Today, I saw a good number of youth in the audience, which is good sign,” Dhairyam added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imaad Shah madboy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp