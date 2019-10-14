I want to break genre barriers: Imaad Shah

Lesly Joseph By



BENGALURU: For Imaad Shah, music is about experimenting with different genres and styles, and his recent performance at The Sanctuary at Renaissance Hotel, Race Course Road, reinforces this.

At the event, the guitarist and vocalist played his old compositions and EPs, including Boy and some new songs from his upcoming album.

Known for his experimental music, Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, stressed that as a musician, he always wants to break genre barriers and restrictions.

“I play my own music with a lot of elements. One can try defining it as electronic music inspired by funk and hip hop instrumental beats. I want to break genre barriers and create genuine music as much as possible,” he said.

He further called his band, Madboy, his experimental playground, where he can do all kinds of works.

“Everything in life becomes an inspiration for my work; inspirations from my own life and day-to-day things. Sometimes, they come when I am taking a shower, driving or playing the guitar and piano chords, drum beats, etc. Usually, ideas come from the musically driven world,” Shah revealed.

On the other hand, Madboy/Mink, the band where he associated with actress and musician Saba Azad, is more focused and politically sound.

“At Madboy/Mink, we have directions which are kind of punk and protest against the establishment, authoritarianism and right-wing governance. I think there should be all kinds of questions raised. In that point of view, environmental protection is also highly motivating for us,” he added.

The musician, who is also an actor, expressed his disappointment on the shutdown of The Humming Tree, Indiranagar.

“It used to be one of my favourite music venues in Bengaluru. Sadly, it had to close down. But I’m sure the audience will remain the same. Bengaluru audience is really passionate about music and welcome all kinds of music,” Shah said.

Spreading word through art, collaborations

What better way to curate an event in support of wildlife conservation than having an evening filled with music, talks, photography, art and expert opinions, all under the theme of nature?

Titled The Sanctuary, the event was organised by Echoes of Earth that saw a collaboration of artists, environmentalists, researchers and academicians.

“When you walk around this venue, you get some of the finest glimpses of wildlife diversity through a short yet beautiful photography exhibition.

There were insightful, engaging conversations by subject matter experts, who have on-ground experience of dealing with the worst effects of environment degradation.

And finally, the evening ended with a grooving music performance,” said Reshmika, an IT professional.

Wildlife activist Dhairyam pointed out that collaborations through art and music are important to reach out to more youngsters.

“We talked about issues from marine life to sustainable livelihood of tribal communities. Today, I saw a good number of youth in the audience, which is good sign,” Dhairyam added.