Home Cities Bengaluru

On track: Bengaluru kids head to Europe for karting championship

When Ishaan Madesh and his older brother Rohaan saw the karting track for first time in their life four years ago, they wanted to just experience it.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Ishaan Madesh and his older brother Rohaan saw the karting track for first time in their life four years ago, they wanted to just experience it.

But when they started learning how to cart, curiosity gave way to a serious hobby. The path, however, was not easy for them. “I got hurt initially. But later, I and my brother started loving it.

"We improved our skills each day,” says 10-year-old Ishaan. The brothers recently won the Rotax National Karting Championship and are going to represent India in the Rotax Grand Finals in Europe this month. 

“Both of them have been interested in racing for a long time,” Madesh Lakshman, the father of the boys, says.

“They watch Formula 1 and motor GT races. I tried to find out if anything like this happens in India. We then signed up with Peregrine International Racing team, and the kids started their training. Now, both of them are doing well in this field, and we are happy about it,” Lakshman, a businessman, added.

At the international event that will happen in Italy and France, Ishaan is participating in the micro category, while Rohaan is in the junior category.

However, this is not the first time the brothers are representing India in an international championship. The duo also qualified for the finals last year in X30 Grand Finals. 

The students of Vidyashilp Academy practise at Meco Kartopia on Hennur Road, and are also doing well in academics. “The school and teachers are supportive. Even other parents help us a lot to balance studies and karting training. After winning the championship, my friends were happy and congratulated us. We want to do well in both studies and racing,” says 12-year-old Rohaan. 

Even though motorsport involves danger, as well as high cost, Lakshman and his wife, want to support their children as much as possible.

“It costs Rs 8-10 lakh for one person to prepare for the national championship. But karting teaches them discipline and concentration. This is what we like the most about this sport,” Madesh said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru karting championship
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp