Home Cities Bengaluru

Art of the matter

 Chennai-based artist Lakshmi Krishnamurthy finds the art scene in Bengaluru alive and pulsating

Published: 15th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over the last several years, Chennai-based artist Lakshmi Krishnamurthy, an alumnus of the Kalakshetra Foundation, has been focussed on creating awareness on the various Indian art forms with the single minded vision of not relegating them to museum shelves alone. In the city for the opening of her show, ‘Timeless Traditions: Enthralling Indian Art Forms’, at gallery g  over the weekend, Krishnamurthy says, “Indian art may be seen as unique and different from many other parts of the world in the aspect that the technique is subject to little modification and is passed on to the following generations.” She goes on to add that “instant digital art, like instant food, seems to have taken over with non-stop introduction of newer and newer technological innovations.” 

Even though she feels Indian art has been pushed back to copy works post Independence, the influence of Bengal school and the works of Abanindranath Tagore, C Sivaramamurthy, Ananda Coomaraswamy and Stella Kramrisch have opened up the understanding of Indian art. “I have been aiming at understanding the fabric of Indian art and constantly evolving works, which capture the energy and vitality of the social fabric of a nation so diverse and rich in heritage,” she says. 

Having been brought up in a little village tucked away within the folds of the ‘granary of the South’ Thanjavur, the “sylvan surroundings and the simple sharing concepts of the agricultural fraternity” influenced Krishnamurthy from an early age. Moved deeply by a historical novel on Raja Raja Chola and the roots of a culture that she was instantly attracted to, the famous South Indian king became her hero and the words of Michelangelo ‘free the figures slumbering in the stone’ her motto.

“I had a yearning for all things traditional, rooted in Agamas (a collection of scriptures of several Hindu devotional schools), iconographic code and art history got me interested in pursuing research in these fields,” says Krishnamurthy, who was also in-charge of the Visual Arts Department, Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai. 

At this exhibition, which is on until November 3, some of the techniques Krishnamurthy has explored are Warli, Pithora, Madhubani, Ajanta, true Frescoes, Egg Tempera, Lepakshi, Kerala mural, Thanjavur paintings with real gems, glass, illustrated manuscripts and miniatures. “The works displayed have a cross spectrum of pan-Indian techniques which is best seen through the picture titled ‘Vakrathunda’,” says Krishnamurthy, who feels nature is the best designer to learn from.

The art scene in Bangaluru, she finds, alive and pulsating, especially with the Chitrakala Parishath heralding the renaissance of traditional art forms and the Venkatappa Art Gallery exploring the archives. “The Museum of Modern Art in the Manikyavelu Mansion of yesteryear restored to its glory heralds the travel of tradition to modernity,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp