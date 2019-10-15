Home Cities Bengaluru

KSPCB’s waste disposal report puts BBMP in a spot

The status report submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to the High Court on Monday painted a sorry picture about landfills and waste processing plants.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The status report submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to the High Court on Monday painted a sorry picture about landfills and waste processing plants. The pathetic state of affairs of the city’s waste disposal system was because the BBMP has not taken any positive steps to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the report pointed out. The report was placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

In the report, the KSPCB said that it has issued a showcause notice to the BBMP for not maintaining solid waste processing plants and landfills at Doddabidarakallu village in Bengaluru North, Subrayanapalya near Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru South, Lingadheranahalli at Banashankari 6th Stage, Chikkanagamangala in Anekal taluk and Haralakunte village near Madiwala.

The report pointed out various lapses on the part of the BBMP: The BBMP has not obtained consent under Air Act and Water Act from KSPCB as far as landfills at Mavallipura are concerned; at Banashankari 6th Stage, the processing plant, which is in a residential area, does not have bio-filters to prevent stench and waste is dumped directly into Bellahalli quarry without any processing.

The Bellahalli landfill site is 30.30 acres, of which 28 acres have already been filled. In the remaining area, waste can be dumped for two more months at a rate of 2,500 tonnes per day or 1,50,000 tonnes. The quarry pit used for dumping mixed solid waste is almost filled up and presently waste is dumped in heaps above the ground level followed by soil compaction, according to the report.

Fire Hazard

As of now there is no provision to trap landfill gases which may cause fires or explosions in the site if immediate action is not taken.The leachate generated from the site has stagnated in adjoining unlined quarry pits which may result in contamination of groundwater.  The disposal of mixed solid waste without complying with the provisions of the rules amounts to illegal dumping of solid waste in abandoned quarry pits which may lead to environmental damages

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSPCB BBMP waste management
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp