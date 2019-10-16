Monsoon withdraws, leaves hot and sweaty trail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Feeling hot and sweaty? That’s the monsoon on the retreat. There’s rain, but no respite. Overall, it’s been a strange monsoon this year: It arrived late, but it wasn’t a grand entry. Just a weak sputter, which thankfully intensified in the later phases. It’s now time for withdrawal, and the sudden stillness in the air is leaving people feeling hot and humid.

Weather experts point out that it is symptomatic of the monsoon withdrawal, which will be complete by October 18. The north-east retreating monsoon is expected to rain over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Pre-monsoon showers and monsoon rain have uprooted several trees, besides leaving city roads flooded.

Speaking to TNIE, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Director Srinivas Reddy said, “The monsoon is not gone yet, only in about 50 percent of places in India has the monsoon already withdrawn, while in other places, it still active.

In Karnataka too, it is active, though it is in a withdrawal phase. During the withdrawal phase, humidity increases and people tend to feel hotter. We are expecting that by October 18 there will be complete withdrawal and the north-east monsoon will set in Tamil Nadu and Andhra.”Ravi T worked out for just 20 minutes but started to sweat hard due to the humidity. On Tuesday, many netizens took to their social media accounts and pointed out that they have suddenly started feeling more humidity.

Shri Krupa said, “It’s weird that I have suddenly started feeling hot, has the monsoon come to an end?” While Bhavna Das said, “The temperature seems to have increased, it is unbearably hot today. My air-conditioner is on since morning, is it that only I am feeling the heat or even the rest?”