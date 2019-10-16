Home Cities Bengaluru

Musician Elton John releases autobiography

Published: 16th October 2019 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU : Elton John has just released his first and only official autobiography, titled Me Elton John. Written by John with writer and music critic Alexis Petridis, it is a no-holds-barred account of his life and work.Besides being a book about the power of music, the autobiography will also focus on the musician’s tryst with sex, drugs and the world of rock and roll. The story doesn’t just deal with John’s experiences at the height of his fame but also looks back at the beginning of his entire journey. 

John was a shy boy who grew up in a London suburb and dreamt of becoming a pop star. By 23, he was performing his first gig in America, facing an astonished audience in his bright yellow dungarees, a star-spangled T-shirt and boots with wings. 

And suddenly, with John’s arrival, the music scene was never the same again. The book will also explore an up-close-and-personal recounting of the various experiences John went through in his career, which include trying to drown himself in his LA swimming pool, friendships with John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and George Michael, disco-dancing with the Queen and setting up his AIDS Foundation. 

