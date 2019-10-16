Residents install CCTVs to nab peeping Tom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some women in Shanthinagar have been having sleepless nights after they found that a Peeping Tom was spying on them in their bedrooms and bathrooms. Residents got together and installed CCTV cameras to trace him. On October 13, residents were able to identify and catch him red-handed when he was spying on a couple.

The Peeping Tom has been identified as 28-year-old Kanakaraju, a resident of KS Garden in Sudhama Nagar. According to a complaint filed by Dev (name changed), one of the residents on Chowdappa Road, on October 13 his wife spotted Kanakaraju outside their bedroom on the first floor of their building. After spotting him, the neighbours and Wilson Garden police were alerted. Before the police reached the spot, the residents caught hold of Kanakaraju and beat him up.

According to Dev and his neighbours, for the past six months they were aware of someone peeping into their house between 10 pm and midnight. Open bedroom windows and noises near bathrooms were some of the signs. Women in the area had also noticed someone peep into their bathrooms. A month ago, the residents decided to install CCTV cameras in their houses to get clues on the pervert. Using his tattoos as a clue, the residents started searching for the pervert but couldn’t find him. However, his luck ran out on October 13.

An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Kanakaraju for sexual harassment. He would also make obscene gestures at women. He sometimes works as a labourer but is largely a vagabond. He has now been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Jail.”