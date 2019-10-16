Home Cities Bengaluru

Scottish jazz band to perform in Bengaluru

Highnote Entertainment is presenting Brian Molley Jazz Quartet, a jazz musical evening, in association with Exodus and The Madras Jazz Festival. 

Brian Molley

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highnote Entertainment is presenting Brian Molley Jazz Quartet, a jazz musical evening, in association with Exodus and The Madras Jazz Festival. The Scottish saxophonist and composer Brian Molley will be performing his own compositions along with Tom Gibbs on piano, Mario Caribé on bass and Stuart Brown on drums.

The band, Brian Molley Jazz Quartet, released their first album CLOCK (BGMM) in 2013 and received critical acclaim. In 2014, the Quartet made appearances at Glasgow and Manchester Jazz Festivals and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The team made their first trip to India in 2015 to perform at Jodhpur RIFF in Rajasthan. In addition to presenting their own music, they also collaborated on a programme of new music with renowned Rajasthani musicians from the Manganiyar Community. 

The lead artiste Brian has performed with The Raymond Scott Project, Fabio Torrés/Edu Ribéiro, Valery Ponomarev, Stan Sulzmann, and The Sorensen Soul Workout among many others. The band Brian Molley Jazz Quartet has done concerts in different parts of the world and this is their second performance in Bengaluru. Brian Molley Jazz Quartet will perform on October 19 at 9pm at Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar. Tickets are priced at ` 499 and will be available at venue. 

