Thumbay Group opens largest pvt hosp in UAE

Thumbay Group has opened Thumbay University Hospital, its latest academic hospital, at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, on October 7.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group with Faizal E Kottikollon, Founder & Chairman of KEF Holdings, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, V-P of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division at the opening | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thumbay Group has opened Thumbay University Hospital, its latest academic hospital, at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, on October 7. The new hospital is the largest private academic hospital in the region, with a capacity of 350 beds in the first phase. The soft opening was announced by Dr Thumbay Moideen – the Founder President of Thumbay Group, Ajman -UAE.

Dr Thumbay Moideen said, “With the opening of the region’s largest private academic hospital, Ajman has now become a landmark. Located at Thumbay Medicity – the futuristic hub of medical education, healthcare and research, the hospital is perfectly positioned to serve a large population, at the same time further advancing our efforts to transform the country and the region into a global medical tourism destination. The main pillars of our business are education, healthcare and research.

In line with Thumbay Group’s vision to expand our global strategic network, the new hospital has established international collaborations with leading international centers of excellence in the USA, France, Spain, Italy and Korea.”The new Thumbay Pharmacy is the biggest robotic pharmacy in the country, with automated robotic technology to prepare and dispense medicines. 

