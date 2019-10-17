Home Cities Bengaluru

Bus lanes could face more challenges, says citizens

The long pending bus priority lane could face a few challenges already despite a trial which is said to start on October 20.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The long-pending bus priority lane could face a few challenges already despite a trial which is said to start on October 20. Citizens shared their concerns to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director, C Shikha yesterday during a discussion on Sustainable mobility. 

Although the bollards, which have been placed already, the metallic structure is bound to cause an accident, citizens pointed out. The corporation had earlier stated that 25,000 bollards would be placed along the 20-km stretch road on the Outer Ring Road from Baiyappanahalli to Silk board Junction. “The metal bollards could have been plastic or the bus lanes could have just been painted as in other countries. But in case a bus breaks down, the lane is stuck and no movement of buses will be possible. Buses should be able to change lanes in such cases,” a citizen said during the discussion. 

In addition, only BMTC buses will be allowed to use the BPL, as 130 buses will be travelling one-way alone. “There will be buses travelling every minute, so bringing in private buses is impossible as of now,” Shikha said.

Bangalore Traffic Police is also set to bring in a separate category for violators who enter BPL. “A minimum of `500 or above will be fined,” an official said.

