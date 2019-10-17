Elderly couple murdered in Bengaluru, house ransacked

By PTI

BENGALURU: An elderly couple were found murdered by unknown persons in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chandregowda, (63) and his wife Lakshmamma, (55) residents of RHB Colony, Garudacharpalya.

The police have formed three teams to nab the killers.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place late night and the cops were alerted on Thursday morning by a neighbour who found the victims lying in a pool of blood. The FSL team and dog squad rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. The assailants ransacked the house and fled with some silver appliances.

The late couple's children live in KR Pet and are yet to reach the city. The bodies have been shifted to Vaidehi for the postmortem. The police have obtained CCTV footages from the area.