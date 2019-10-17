Home Cities Bengaluru

Empire Hotel staffers chase, beat up clients for complaining about food 

A man has filed a complaint against the staffers of a hotel on Church Street, for assaulting them when they complained about excess salt in the food served to them, on Tuesday. 

Published: 17th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man has filed a complaint against the staffers of a hotel on Church Street, for assaulting them when they complained about excess salt in the food served to them, on Tuesday. According to the complaint filed by Thowseef Ahammed (31), of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, he had come to Bengaluru for some work on Monday. After completing the work, he and five of his friends had a party and consumed alcohol.

Around 2 am, Ahammed and his friends went to Empire hotel and ordered food. When they ate it they realised that the food had excess salt in it so they asked the waiter to replace it. Ahammed reportedly told the police that the waiter was very rude.

When the group and the waiter started arguing, around 15 staffers surrounded them and assaulted them. A few of them allegedly used utensils to beat them up, injuring them.  Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ahammed said, “When we asked the waiter to replace the dish, he refused and started arguing  with us before assaulting us.” He did not speak further about the incident. Ahammed told the police that the staffers pulled them out of the hotel and assaulted them. When they tried to escape, the staffers ran behind them and beat them black and blue.

Many people at the hotel witnessed the fight.  Ahammed then spotted policemen at a distance and informed them about the incident. The police came to the spot and brought the situation under control before taking the injured to the police station. From there, Ahammed and his friends were taken for treatment before he filed a complaint against the staffers.  An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case against the hotel staffers and have arrested five people, who were later granted bail.  We found that the customers were under the influence of alcohol. We are investigating the case.” Ahammed and his friends returned to Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.  When The New Indian Express tried contacting the hotel for their reaction, they did not respond. 

Comments

